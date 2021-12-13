Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71. Approximately 236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 108,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $612.64 million, a PE ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

