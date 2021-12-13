Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 734,625 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 332,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 405,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 57,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

