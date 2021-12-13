EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $122,271.66 and $20,458.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007012 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.