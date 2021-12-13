Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,207 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $392,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 40.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $232.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

