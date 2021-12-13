Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 82,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $232.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200 day moving average of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

