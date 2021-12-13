Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.38 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

