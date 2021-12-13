Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $277.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.84 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

