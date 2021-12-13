Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

