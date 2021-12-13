Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

