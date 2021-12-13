Efinity Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.94 or 0.07999421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.52 or 0.99463561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

