Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $125.64 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.77.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

