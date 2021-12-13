Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $244.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $157.83 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

