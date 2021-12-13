Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 24,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,468,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ELTP stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.