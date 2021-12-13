Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 24,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,468,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ELTP stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
