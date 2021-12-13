Elm Partners Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $86.63 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

