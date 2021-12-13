Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given New SEK 81.50 Price Target at Barclays

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 target price on the stock.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS THQQF opened at $9.75 on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.