Emerald Crypto (EMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $51.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

