Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stake Cut by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $127.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

