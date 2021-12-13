EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a growth of 463.9% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $$2.49 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. EML Payments has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Get EML Payments alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.