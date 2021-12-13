Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

WATT stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.18. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energous will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,041.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock worth $67,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Energous by 1,409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 426,383 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 410,706 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.