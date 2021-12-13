Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $215.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.02. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

