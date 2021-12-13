EnterCoin Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $108,476.15 and $4.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006716 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

