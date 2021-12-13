Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

ETR opened at $107.41 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

