Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

