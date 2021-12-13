EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

NYSE EOG opened at $89.13 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

