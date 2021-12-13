Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 88,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,945. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after buying an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

