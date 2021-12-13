Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Its decent third-quarter 2021 results mirrored robust physical occupancy, sustained pricing power improvement and lower bad debt net due to higher-than-anticipated resident receipts from governmental rent relief programs. In the reported period, Equity Residential also achieved positive total same store revenue growth quarter over quarter for the first time since the onset of the global health crisis. The residential REIT also raised its full-year guidance. It has a healthy balance-sheet position, and is banking on technology and scale to drive innovation and margin expansion. Yet, it has a significant exposure to the urban residential assets where the flexible working environment is still hurting demand. Also, elevated supply in some markets adds to its woes.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

