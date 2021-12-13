Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $243.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.09. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth $234,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Esquire Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

