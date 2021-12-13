Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.11.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.11. 2,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.94. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

