Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 512,315 shares.The stock last traded at $66.20 and had previously closed at $63.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Get Everbridge alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.