Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Up 491.4% in November

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 491.4% from the November 15th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $181,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 618,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,065. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.79. 5,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,919. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

