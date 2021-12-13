Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Up 491.4% in November

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 491.4% from the November 15th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $181,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 618,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,065. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.79. 5,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,919. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.