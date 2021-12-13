Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

XGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 1,154.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $150.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.46. Exagen has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

