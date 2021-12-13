Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average of $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.