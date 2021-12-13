Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 71,597 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,048. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

