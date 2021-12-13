Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 69,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $127.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,041. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

