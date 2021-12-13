Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,821 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 506,764 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.24. 17,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,848. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

