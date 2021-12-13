Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 588,177 shares of company stock valued at $166,409,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,648. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

