eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at $1,889,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 68.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in eXp World by 38.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in eXp World by 71.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,084,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,607,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,192,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,695,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,300 shares of company stock worth $16,817,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.06 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

