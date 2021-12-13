Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 133,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,208,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

