Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. HSBC raised Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $329.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average of $345.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,888 shares of company stock valued at $482,540,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

