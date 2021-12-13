Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 76,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock valued at $482,540,510 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.75 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.37. The stock has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

