Family Firm Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Firm Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.54 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

