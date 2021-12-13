Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.44

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 2003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 70.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the third quarter worth about $491,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.