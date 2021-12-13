Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 46,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.