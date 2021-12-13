FC Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $55.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

