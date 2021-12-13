FC Advisory LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.