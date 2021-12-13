FC Advisory LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 437,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,352,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.