FC Advisory LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 3.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 218,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.76 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02.

