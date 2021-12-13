Fear NFTs Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.93 or 0.07994549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.35 or 0.99842842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

