Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by 122.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:AGM opened at $121.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

