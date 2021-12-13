Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

NYSE:FRT opened at $130.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

